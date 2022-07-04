Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 108 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $11,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDG. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $709.43.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small purchased 28,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $565.00 per share, with a total value of $16,075,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,415,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,001,015. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total value of $6,205,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,947.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG opened at $541.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $572.29 and a 200 day moving average of $616.18. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $500.08 and a 12 month high of $686.06.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

About TransDigm Group (Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.