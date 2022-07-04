Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 15,533 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,533 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.11% of A. O. Smith worth $10,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AOS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,051,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,910,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,929,000 after purchasing an additional 754,557 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,456,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,507.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 273,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,457,000 after purchasing an additional 256,236 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,002,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,893,000 after purchasing an additional 247,292 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AOS shares. William Blair cut shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

Shares of AOS opened at $56.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.61. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $51.91 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.72.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 35.22%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

