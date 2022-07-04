Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 24,361 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,361 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.08% of Etsy worth $11,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 71.3% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETSY. JMP Securities restated a “mkt outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wedbush cut their target price on Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Etsy from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.37.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $308,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total value of $2,429,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,969,473.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,228 shares of company stock valued at $9,624,096. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $79.81 on Monday. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.82 and a 200-day moving average of $127.65.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

