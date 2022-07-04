Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in ResMed were worth $11,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMD stock opened at $215.72 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $301.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.02 and a 200-day moving average of $229.87.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $617,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,269,438. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.54, for a total transaction of $1,149,414.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,081,360.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,615 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,508 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.67.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

