Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stock Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 165.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,046 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.35% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $11,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEB. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 845.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $163,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 990,830 shares in the company, valued at $16,180,253.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.25 to $23.25 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.46.

PEB stock opened at $16.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.77. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.44.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.40%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

