Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,795,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 379,514 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $91,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 445.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 45,885 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 37,472 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $769,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 72,132 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 27,069 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,334,176. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE VZ opened at $51.64 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.86.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.14.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

