Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.34% of NewMarket worth $11,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RK Asset Management LLC increased its position in NewMarket by 1.4% in the first quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 10,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NewMarket in the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Dean Capital Management purchased a new stake in NewMarket in the fourth quarter worth $691,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in NewMarket in the fourth quarter worth $3,651,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NewMarket by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,210,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. 54.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th.

NewMarket stock opened at $302.94 on Monday. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $285.60 and a one year high of $378.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $320.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.35.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $662.55 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is 49.56%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

