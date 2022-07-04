Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $11.48 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $11,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 15,054 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 17,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 117,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 451 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $115.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.76. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.72 and a 12-month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.83%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TROW. Citigroup dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.60.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.