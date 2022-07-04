Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $12.88 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Allstate were worth $12,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $560,036,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $290,333,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $184,428,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Allstate by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,237 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,983,000 after purchasing an additional 944,202 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.75.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $130.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.19 and its 200-day moving average is $127.37. The stock has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

