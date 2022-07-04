Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $13.02 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,737 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 23,148 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in HP were worth $13,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in HP by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.92.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $31.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.30 and its 200-day moving average is $36.83. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $242,230.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,219 shares of company stock worth $586,615. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

