Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $12,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BJ. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.64.

NYSE:BJ opened at $63.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.45. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $74.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 77.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $2,359,969.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,143 shares in the company, valued at $953,521.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $564,275.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,611,015.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,643 shares of company stock worth $3,052,319 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

