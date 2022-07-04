Retirement Systems of Alabama Makes New Investment in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 426,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,510,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.05% of Coterra Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTRA. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,022,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,085,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,873,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,585,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy to $34.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.64.

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $26.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of -0.03. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.28.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 24.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

In other news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $1,591,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 291,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,269,277.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at $12,444,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,327 shares of company stock worth $3,213,039. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

