Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 437 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $10,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNX opened at $47.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 9.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.12.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

