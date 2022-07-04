Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 90 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cintas were worth $12,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,405,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Cintas by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTAS opened at $376.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $379.20 and its 200 day moving average is $393.04. The stock has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

A number of research firms have commented on CTAS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.22.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

