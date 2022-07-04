Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,332 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.09% of MarketAxess worth $11,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,563,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,763,000 after acquiring an additional 54,516 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,049,000 after acquiring an additional 37,878 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,758,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,324,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,591,000 after acquiring an additional 86,977 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,213,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000,000 after acquiring an additional 29,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $340.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $332.00 to $316.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.00.

Shares of MKTX opened at $257.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 0.59. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.01 and a 1 year high of $498.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.79.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 35.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.96%.

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,789.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Leon Prager purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $271.25 per share, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,916.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

