Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 26,186 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 26,186 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.6% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Visa were worth $161,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Visa by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after buying an additional 3,567,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Visa by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,090,120,000 after buying an additional 3,179,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,000,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,363 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE V opened at $199.18 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $378.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.76.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Citigroup cut their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.24.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

