Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 34,426 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,426 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Jabil worth $11,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $51.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.48. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $72.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Jabil had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 2.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.50%.

JBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $202,776.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,050.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Profile (Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.