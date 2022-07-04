Richelieu Gestion PLC Invests $309,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $146.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.24.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.