Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 57.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,801,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,429,000 after purchasing an additional 109,980 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,641,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,492,000 after buying an additional 29,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,551,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,231,000 after buying an additional 95,780 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,544,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,544,000 after buying an additional 244,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,542,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,380,000 after buying an additional 823,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $67.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $76.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.43. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $393.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

