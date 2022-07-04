Riverview Trust Co Acquires New Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $578,209,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $340,147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,594,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,616,000 after buying an additional 1,173,662 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,764,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,726,000 after acquiring an additional 351,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 1,518.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 282,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,648,000 after acquiring an additional 264,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.43.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $131.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.41. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

