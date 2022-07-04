Riverview Trust Co Acquires New Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 135 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRSN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign stock opened at $170.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.99. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $257.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.31.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 58.63%. The business had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

VRSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total transaction of $132,861.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $10,011,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total value of $641,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 713,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,756,392.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,227 shares of company stock worth $1,558,933. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign Profile (Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.