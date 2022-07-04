Riverview Trust Co Acquires New Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 285 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $92.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.46. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $119.86. The company has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.64.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

