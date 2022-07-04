Riverview Trust Co Acquires Shares of 300 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.42.

NYSE CHD opened at $94.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.34 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

