Riverview Trust Co Acquires Shares of 426 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 73,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 13,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 364,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,705,000 after buying an additional 53,013 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.3% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 27,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIG. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.57.

Shares of AIG opened at $52.02 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.54 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.07%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

