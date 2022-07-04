Riverview Trust Co Acquires Shares of 534 Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the first quarter worth $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DRE shares. Edward Jones lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.60.

Duke Realty stock opened at $56.20 on Monday. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $66.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.46. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 93.39%. The firm had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.64%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

