Riverview Trust Co Acquires Shares of 693 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.85.

Schlumberger stock opened at $35.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.60. The company has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.93. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $49.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,636.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

