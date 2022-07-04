Riverview Trust Co Buys New Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 706 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,371 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,923,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 297,724 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $11,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 68,744 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 58,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,016,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 27,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,172,304.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,698,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 207,412 shares of company stock valued at $8,432,979. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HAL opened at $31.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.55 and a 200 day moving average of $33.87. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAL. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

About Halliburton (Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.