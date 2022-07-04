Riverview Trust Co Buys New Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $358.44 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $318.50 and a one year high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $372.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $479.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.86.

About IDEXX Laboratories (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.