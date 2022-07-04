Riverview Trust Co Buys New Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,460. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $575,873.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,435,309.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $45.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day moving average of $46.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $50.73.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 21.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

