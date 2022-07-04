Riverview Trust Co Buys New Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $97.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.66 and a 200-day moving average of $108.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.77 and a 52-week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPD. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

