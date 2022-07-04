Riverview Trust Co Buys New Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 110 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian by 30.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $279.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.24.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $197.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.10. The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $159.54 and a one year high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The business had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

