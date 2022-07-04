Riverview Trust Co Buys New Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Crown by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Crown by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 698,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,433,000 after purchasing an additional 26,227 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Crown by 328.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,847,000 after purchasing an additional 75,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in Crown by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCK opened at $93.00 on Monday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $130.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.19. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 39.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.69%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCK shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Crown from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.30.

In related news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,464,964.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

