Riverview Trust Co Buys New Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Barclays cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.47.

Shares of YUM opened at $116.71 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.37 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.03. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

