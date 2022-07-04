Riverview Trust Co Buys Shares of 165 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 165 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $40,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 97,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,609,552.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 45,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total value of $6,904,706.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 692,176 shares in the company, valued at $106,055,206.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 429,348 shares of company stock valued at $65,489,986. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $149.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $192.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.75. The company has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.