Riverview Trust Co Buys Shares of 339 Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 339 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROST. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. OTR Global downgraded Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.73.

ROST stock opened at $71.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.47. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

About Ross Stores (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.