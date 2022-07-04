Riverview Trust Co Buys Shares of 507 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 507 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in Devon Energy by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,767,000 after buying an additional 3,616,599 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,113,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,049 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1,056.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,449,891 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,786,789 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy stock opened at $55.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 2.61. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 95.31%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Devon Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.94.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $1,912,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 765,202 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,779 shares of company stock worth $4,014,932. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

