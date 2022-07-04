Riverview Trust Co Has $31,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Riverview Trust Co raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 204.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in General Mills by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,095,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,390,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,399,000 after buying an additional 1,585,589 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,560,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in General Mills by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 589,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,709,000 after acquiring an additional 317,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,466 shares of company stock valued at $7,399,768 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $75.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.37. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $75.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.90 and its 200-day moving average is $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.55.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

