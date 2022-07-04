Riverview Trust Co Invests $27,000 in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 437 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 295.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Fortive from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $54.87 on Monday. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.56%.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 17,400 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,653.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

