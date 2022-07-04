Riverview Trust Co Invests $28,000 in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 312.7% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUE opened at $105.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.88. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

NUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus increased their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

