Riverview Trust Co Invests $29,000 in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $989,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 337.7% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.36.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $84.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.08. The company has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $114.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.