Riverview Trust Co Invests $29,000 in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in STERIS by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,449,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $447,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 838.8% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 11,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in STERIS by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STE opened at $210.96 on Monday. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $192.40 and a 52 week high of $255.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.27 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.28.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. STERIS had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.97%.

STE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.00.

In related news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total value of $2,043,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,925,756.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 18,659 shares of company stock worth $4,589,759 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

