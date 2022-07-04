Riverview Trust Co Invests $30,000 in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 24.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 688,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,527,000 after buying an additional 11,973 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,560,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Nasdaq by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,276,000 after acquiring an additional 41,415 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Nasdaq from $182.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $207.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.08.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,301.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,440,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $155.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.31 and a 52 week high of $214.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.32 and a 200 day moving average of $171.04.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.43%.

Nasdaq Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.