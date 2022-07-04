Riverview Trust Co Invests $31,000 in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J stock opened at $126.40 on Monday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.11 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.06%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

