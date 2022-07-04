Riverview Trust Co Invests $32,000 in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXR. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.4% during the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.56.

EXR stock opened at $174.38 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.70 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 97.40%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.