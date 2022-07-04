Riverview Trust Co Invests $32,000 in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Markel by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

MKL stock opened at $1,321.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,175.35 and a twelve month high of $1,519.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,337.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1,323.83. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.79 by ($5.46). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Markel had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 72.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 78 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,319.71 per share, with a total value of $102,937.38. Following the purchase, the director now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,785.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel bought 80 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,305.14 per share, for a total transaction of $104,411.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,621. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 208 shares of company stock worth $272,649 over the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MKL. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Markel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Markel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,525.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

