Riverview Trust Co Makes New $27,000 Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,169.41.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,159.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,031.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,009.74. The company has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,503.30 and a 12 month high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $26.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total transaction of $5,929,734.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 323 shares in the company, valued at $695,968.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hannasch acquired 133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,732 shares of company stock worth $10,277,334. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

