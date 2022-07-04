Riverview Trust Co Makes New $30,000 Investment in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 7.6% in the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 89,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 46,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 198,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 30,135 shares during the period.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $35.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.48, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.88. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.88.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $532.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.97 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INVH shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI set a $42.00 price target on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

