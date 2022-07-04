Riverview Trust Co Makes New $32,000 Investment in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,913,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,325,044,000 after acquiring an additional 842,831 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $3,007,227,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,128,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,623,000 after purchasing an additional 822,034 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,624,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,273,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,841,000 after purchasing an additional 186,573 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ARE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.17.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $148.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $224.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $615.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.18%.

In related news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total value of $857,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,110,474.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria purchased 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,077. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

