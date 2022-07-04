Riverview Trust Co Makes New $32,000 Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 73 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,254,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,220,447,000 after purchasing an additional 693,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Humana by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,726,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,660,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Humana by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,872,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,796,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,466 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Humana by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,151,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,462,210,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,025,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $936,822,000 after buying an additional 66,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total transaction of $1,540,797.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,031.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total transaction of $1,443,472.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 884 shares in the company, valued at $397,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. UBS Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.38.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $478.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $443.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $479.73. The firm has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. Humana’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

Humana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

