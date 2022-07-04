Riverview Trust Co Makes New Investment in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 7.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXP opened at $90.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.67. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.61 and a fifty-two week high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.32%.

BXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.23.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

